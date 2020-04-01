5 things to know for April 1: Coronavirus, census, prisons, election, Venezuela

National/World

It’s April Fools’ Day, but understandably, not many people are in a joking mood.

1. Coronavirus

President Trump issued a grave, sobering warning during a coronavirus briefing, preparing the country for 100,000 to 240,000 coronavirus deaths in the coming weeks. It is the first time the administration has laid the numbers bare in such a straightforward way. Dread is spreading in other parts of the world as well, like in Hong Kong, where beauty parlors, night clubs and karaoke rooms have been shut down as the region contends with a second wave of coronavirus cases. The CDC now says that as many as one-fourth of those infected with the virus could be walking around with no symptoms and transmitting it, which makes social distancing measures all the more crucial. This growing public concern has led China to start counting asymptomatic cases in its official tally. There are now more than 860,000 coronavirus cases worldwide and more than 42,000 deaths. Follow here for live updates.

2. Census

It’s Census Day in the US, when local leaders encourage people to complete and return their census forms. That part’s not optional — participation in the census is required by law — but there are plenty of reasons to comply. Census numbers determine how many representatives each state gets in Congress and how billions of dollars in federal funding get spent. Schools, roads and other crucial community components will gain — or lose — money over the next 10 years depending on this official population tally. This is also the first time the census can be completed online. If you don’t complete the forms, expect a visit from a census taker later in the year who may interview you to make sure everyone is counted.

3. Prisons

The coronavirus crisis is having a particularly dangerous impact on prison systems. The US federal prison system announced it will move to a heightened state of lockdown as it fights the spread of the disease behind bars. This means inmates will largely be confined to their cells for a two-week period. Prisoners in Washington DC and Texas are suing their correctional systems for better access to soap and paper towels amid the outbreak. Some inmates reported having to use the same towel to bathe, dry their hands and clean their cells. Meanwhile, dozens of inmates have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Cook County jail in Chicago. It’s the largest single site jail in the country, and the rise in cases means it could become a hot spot for the disease.

4. Election 2020

It’s a new frontier for politicians campaigning in the age of social distancing and lockdowns. Local leaders are connecting with voters from their homes or through Facebook Live events, and Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden has been broadcasting (and podcasting) from his home in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden’s campaign also released a new digital ad responding to the coronavirus crisis, casting the former vice president as a leader who could empathize with Americans during difficult times. As July’s Democratic convention edges closer amid the pandemic, New York, Delaware and Pennsylvania are to latest states to push their primaries to June. Wisconsin, however, is still planning to hold its election on Tuesday.

5. Venezuela

The Trump administration has launched a new effort to oust embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in hopes of facilitating a democratic transition in the ailing socialist state. The plan points to Venezuela’s coronavirus response as a reason to get rid of Maduro. Under the plan, Venezuela’s National Assembly would create a Council of State to serve as the governing body until presidential elections are held. This new strategy comes less than a week after the US Justice Department announced narco-terrorism charges against Maduro and senior Venezuelan leaders.

