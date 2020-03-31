Couple disagrees with restaurants use of tax refund look-alike coupon

National/World

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) — A tax refund or stimulus money would be a financial blessing for many people right now. That’s why a Bellevue couple got excited by what they thought was a government check in the mail.

Peeking from a brown envelope the statue of liberty gave Brian Culp and Tracy Liebert a brief taste of hope.

They said, “It looks like a government-issued check. With everything going on with the news I thought it was a government check.”

But it’s a $9.23 coupon for reward members at Sickies Garage Bar and Grill.

Rob Wendt, the Sickie’s general manager said, “It really looks like a tax refund, but other than that I really never thought that we were doing anything wrong.”

The envelope disguises junk mail with claims of tax breaks and inside the simulated government check with the restaurant, name says Bellevue economic stimulus.

“They really do work that way. People come in and use them to buy other things and keeps at least 35 employees with jobs,” said Wendt.

Josh Irish, the bar manager said, “It’s another way of getting them to come back in here to try our awesome food.”

Valerie Wekwert is a server.

“We actually get more people to buy more food that just with this so spend more money and tip me,” said Valerie.

Tracy and Brian say Sickie’s food is good but timing is bad for the government look-alike check promotion.

“That’s definitely an icon we all know but definitely not free to fool people, they shouldn’t do that,” said Tracy.

The restaurant’s general manager says he’s not received any complaints about the marketing campaign.

“I think its fantastic marketing, the timing is terrible,” said Wendt.

The simulated tax refund is intended to catch customer’s attention and draw them in so employees can continue to get real paychecks but one couple says during a national crisis the promotion is in bad taste

The promotional coupons were sent to 3,500 loyalty reward members for the Bellevue restaurant. The chain has used the campaign for four years and sent customers in three states the mailing. Our call to the IRS found there’s no copyright on the symbol for government checks.

