Police releases coloring book created by kids in the city

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KFSM ) — Earlier this year, the Fayetteville Police Department started a coloring book contest with the middle and junior high schools.

The goal was to be able to give the kids of Fayetteville a coloring book made by the kids of Fayetteville.

“While we’re in trying times with children at home, we’ve decided to share these coloring books with you and your families,” the department wrote on Facebook.

You can pick them up at any of the “Little Free Library” locations around the city. Click here for a map of locations.

There will also have a stack located in the vestibule at the front of the Fayetteville Police Department.

The department is asking you to send photos of the children’s colorings because they would “love to see them!”

“Congratulations to kids whose drawings made it into the coloring book!!!” the department wrote.

Names of all the artists are on each page and on the index located on the back page.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.