Governor Declares Easter Bunny And Tooth Fairy ‘Essential Workers’ Amid Coronavirus

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

CONCORD, NH (WBZ) — Children in New Hampshire have something to smile about – the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy can still make house calls during the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Chris Sununu announced Sunday that both are “essential.”

“While we all do our part by staying home, I’ve deemed the Easter Bunny (and tooth fairy!) as essential workers so they can still make it to your home,” he posted to social media.

Sununu has issued a “stay-at-home” order to the state and closed all public schools through May 4. There are more than 250 confirmed coronavirus cases in New Hampshire.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.