Shop donates time and material to make masks for essential workers

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (WLOS ) — Fear over the spread of COVID-19 has lead to a face mask shortage across the country, and here in the mountains.

One Haywood County shop is stepping in to help with that shortage.

Superior Finish workers are making masks for first responders, local hospitals, and school systems that are handing out lunches to children on a daily basis.

Earlier this week, emergency services reached out to the owner of Superior Finish, asking the furniture upholstery store to make 300 masks.

The shop is now considered an essential business.

This week, employees worked in an assembly line system, donating time and materials to make the masks.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I figure we’d ever have to step up and produce something that’s going to possibly keep someone from becoming ill, and hopefully it’s going to be a big service for our community,” Robin Mathis from Superior Finish said.

Employees said they expect to wrap up production March 30.

Before the masks are put to use, Emergency Services Deputy Director Travis Donaldson says they will be sprayed with a chemical that fights the coronavirus.

For more details on Superior Finish, visit the shops website here: superiorfinishinteriors.com

