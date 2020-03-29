High school senior petitions Nebraska School Activities Association to let spring athletes compete

National/World

ELKHORN, NE (WOWT) — Lexie Gilbert started an online petition asking the NSAA to find a way to let spring athletes compete.

She’s a senior at Elkhorn High School.

Between her freshman and sophomore years, she won six gold medals in Class B at the state track meet.

Her junior season was injury-riddled and she was facing tougher competition in Class A.

She was hoping her senior season would be unforgettable, which is why she’s asking the NSAA to give seniors a chance.

“I’d just feel really grateful that I have another chance and I think it’d make me do even better because it was something that could’ve been taken away and wasn’t,” she said.

Right now, the petition has more than 3600 signatures and the list continues to grow.

“There are a lot of athletes that feel like I do, that want to finish our season. So, I’m pleasantly surprised with how it’s been going,” she said.

“It’s heartbreaking to watch your athlete work their hardest in their offseason that they’ve ever worked and have bigger goals for themselves that they’ve ever set before, and to have outside circumstances cause that to change for them,” said Lexie’s mom, Michelle Gilbert.

Another factor at play: a solid senior season could’ve potentially landed Lexie more scholarship dollars from Northwest Missouri State, where she’s committed to run at the next level.

Lexie has been finding any open track she can find to train, but she’s not sure what she’s training for.

If there is a season, she’ll be ready. If not, she’ll be ready to run in college.

