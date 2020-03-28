Officers save nuptials after porch pirates steal wedding dress

National/World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — A newly-married couple is thanking the Kansas City Police Department after recovering the bride’s stolen wedding dress from porch pirates.

According to police, Jaycee and Patrick McIntosh moved up their wedding day to March 20 so it could take place before the citywide stay-at-home order would happen.

The day before the wedding, the bride’s dress arrived at her Northland home, but a woman the stole the package from McIntosh’s porch.

McIntosh called officers and showed them security video of the thief. The police searched the area and found the suspects and their vehicle at a shopping center in the 5500 block of Chouteau Drive.

When officers approached the suspect vehicle, then could see the stolen package, which had been opened revealing the wedding dress. Working with store employees, police were able to identify the three passengers of the vehicle, one of whom had taking the package off of the bride’s porch.

The three women were arrested, and authorities said all three were convicted felons with warrants. Officers also noted they found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a gun in the suspect’s vehicle.

The police were able to immediately return the dress to the Jaycee, and she and Patrick were able to have their small ceremony the following day.

In addition to the stolen dress, Jaycee said that she was unable to get her hair and makeup done for the ceremony since the salon she had planned to use closed, the couple could not go out for a fancy wedding dinner and had to settle for drive-thru chicken and had to cancel their 10-day elopement trip to Costa Rica.

Still, Jaycee told KCTV5 News that she still is ecstatic at the end of it all.

“It was an emotional week and it ended in a good story, good weather and with the love of my life.”

