LA family helps out family of owls

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA (WGNO ) — For the past 6 weeks, a Great Horned Owl and her two owlets have been the talk of a Lockport, Louisiana neighborhood.

“We were lucky enough to have a momma owl lay some eggs up in our tree and we’ve been watching them grow,” said Daniel, the homeowner.

But in a blink of an eye, their home, an old crows nest, came crashing down… .

“We were sitting down inside and my wife is a photographer. She noticed one of the babies was on the ground. I said, wow! What do we do?”

A wildlife rescue expert coached them through the rescue.

“They told us to put it in a box in the tree or a make shift nest,” said Daniel.

It’s Daniel’s 50th birthday.

“One of my top 10 birthday present for sure. You only turn 50 once. It`s pretty amazing,” said Daniel.

And it’s a happy birthday for him, both owlets are safe.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.