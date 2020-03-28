Golfers filling fairways to find freedom from coronavirus

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

SMYRNA, GA (WGCL) — Golf courses have been slammed with people looking for a place to keep their distance and maybe even get a hole-in-one. And for one Cobb County golf course business is booming.

Legacy Golf Links and Driving Range General Manager Chris Marotto told CBS46 News that people want an outlet.

“There’s a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel knowing that people are out here… like I said the overwhelming response from a lot of the people that I’m in contact with is they are very thankful that we’re open,” said Marotto.

But to stay open Marotto said extra precaution has to be taken.

First and foremost it is important for people to keep their distance, according to Marotto.

“As far as social distancing on the range typically the dividers are a lot closer but we’re trying to make sure everybody staying about 10 feet apart. So, that way the balls not going all the way into the hole so they can easily take the ball out without having to touch it. As far as people wanting their own golf carts we are accommodating that for singles as best we can,” Marotto explained. “We’re just kind of doing a drive-through window technique to just avoid any hand touches.”

At times like this, we all have to work together.

“Overall I think obviously it’s a tough situation…and I think that hopefully in a couple of months we will be back to normalcy,” he said.

Marotto believes that with everyone going a little stir crazy and with everything being closed this may be a good alternative as long as safety is the main priority.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.