Couple still stranded in Peru, two weeks after country-wide lockdown

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A lock down in Peru has left hundreds if not thousands of Americans trying to get home. The country closed its boarders over COVID-19 after declaring a state of emergency on March 15th.

The Peruvian Government closed access by land, sea and air. In the last two weeks American’s have been trying to get to an airport to fly home, but have not had much luck, until Friday when three chartered flights were able to get out.

The government in Peru is allowing repatriation flights through April 1st. The move, according to the U.S. Embassy in Peru makes it easier for the embassy and airlines to put Americans on flights.

According to the U.S. Embassy more than 1,200 American’s have made it home.

Dena Minato and Dave Kullowatz of Albany are among the American’s still stuck in Peru waiting for a flight out.

“We had a few days of normal travel and enjoyed some sightseeing,” Minato said.

She says they had planned to travel around Peru and Ecuador, but their trip was upended when Peru was locked down.

“We are well cared for,” Minato said, “We are comfortable, we have access to everything we need, it is down to three guests total in the guest house, we have become kind of a family.”

She adds they have been able to get out of the place where they are staying but are only allowed to do so once a day to go get food. They use the opportunity to get a little exercise in by walking to a nearby market.

They are not overtly concerned and say they feel safe and healthy, but would like to get back to the U.S.

“We have lived overseas twice; we traveled many parts of the world. We have faced many challenges as traveling, but never did we dream something like this would be the next challenge that we would have to face,” Minato said.

The pair are not the only Oregonians stranded in Peru. Erika Gentry says her father and his wife are stranded in a town near the Amazon.

“They are retired, and they love traveling,” Gentry said. “They are about 21 hours by bus outside of Lima, there are a lot of little towns out there where Americans are sprinkled.”

She adds that is where a lot of people go to see the ancient ruins. Gentry says the couple are fine, healthy and doing well. The concern is more on her end.

“My biggest concern and my biggest fear is that if they become ill they don’t have access to the U.S. medical system,” Gentry said.

She is staying hopeful her dad and his wife will be able to get back to a major city and on one of the repatriation flights.

The U.S. Embassy says they are coordinating with the Peruvian Navy to reach stranded U.S. Citizens by boat in the Amazon region so they can return home.

