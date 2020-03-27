You won’t be able to get a fountain soda or use ATM at QuikTrip amid COVID-19 outbreak

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — Coronavirus concerns now mean the self-serve stations at QuikTrip locations are off limits.

We saw that coffee, tea and soda stations had been marked as off limits at the QuikTrip on Dunn Road in north St. Louis County. There are signs above the soda fountain saying the area is “temporarily unavailable.”

ATMs are also blocked off from customers.

QuikTrip said the changes to their food and drink self-service stations are in line with recommendations from health experts.

“QuikTrip will continue to adjust our offer to ensure we are complying with local authorities,” the company said in a release. “Therefore, depending on the market, you may see that we have temporarily discontinued some of our food and drink offers at this time based on recommendations from local health experts in conjunction with the different health threats that we are facing in each locale.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.