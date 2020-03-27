Woman makes protective masks for doctors, nurses

National/World

NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) — A local woman is using her sewing machine to help doctors and nurses stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fran Bizier, of New Milford, is cranking out about 10 protective masks every day that can be worn on top of N95 medical masks.

“The idea is to have these masks go over the N95’s and then these masks can be washed and dried and laundered, so they can be reused to hopefully preserve the N95 masks,” she said. “The response has been amazing, thank you so much it’s very humbling cause I’m thinking I’m doing not much of anything but it’s making an impact and that makes me feel good.”

She had worked as an accountant until she was laid off a few weeks ago. She believes this proves that everything happens for a reason and she is proud to help.

Fran has donated masks to doctors’ offices and hospice care facilities in Connecticut.

