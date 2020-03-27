Overnight storms bring hail to parts of the St. Louis region

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — Overnight severe weather produced hail in several areas of the St. Louis region.

News 4 viewers in Florissant, St. Charles and Edwardsville sent in photos and videos of hail.

In the videos you can hear the hail ping off garages and thump onto the ground.

A photo sent to us by Meghan in St. Charles shows the hail piled on the sidewalk and it almost looks like snow.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.