DA: Redmond man claimed he had COVID-19, began spitting and breathing on officer

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) — A 35-year-old man is accused of attempting to infect a Bend police officer with COVID-19, according to the Dechutes County District Attorney’s Office.

The district attorney’s office said Daniel Ray Stubblefield, of Redmond, has been charged with aggravated harassment, two counts of attempted assault on a public safety officer, menacing, and recklessly endangering another person.

On Monday, police responded to a call of an unwanted person. Officers arrived to the scene and determined that Stubblefield was the unwanted person. Officers also determined that he had warrants for his arrest.

Stubblefield was arrested and taken to the Deschutes County Jail.

According to the district attorney’s office, Stubblefield allegedly told the officer during the drive that he had COVID-19 and began spitting and breathing on the officer.

The officer stopped the vehicle, exited, and waited for other officers to arrive.

The district attorney’s office said Stubblefield was placed in a WRAP restraint device with a spit mask after other officers arrived.

Once at the jail, the district attorney’s office said jail staff determined that Stubblefield should be taken to St. Charles Hospital.

While he was transported to the hospital, Stubblefield was not in a WRAP because he had calmed down, according to the district attorney’s office.

It is alleged that Stubblefield again intentionally blew air and coughed on an officer while being transported.

Stubblefield is currently in the Deschutes County Jail. His next court date is scheduled for Monday.

District Attorney Hummel released a statement following the arrest:

“We’re not messing around. Our first responders, medical professionals, and retail clerks are on the front lines of the battle to save lives and win the war against COVID-19. If anyone in our community takes a shot at infecting, and thus potentially killing, one of our front line heroes, I will use the full authority granted to me by the people of Oregon to hold them accountable.

Mr. Stubblefield is presumed innocent of these charges, and in fact is innocent, unless and until his guilt is proven beyond a reasonable doubt. If his guilt is proven I will seek the maximum penalty authorized by law.”

