Free food drive-through draws hundreds of people

ARCHBALD, PA (WNEP) — A free food drive-through giveaway drew hundreds of people.

Some waited for hours to get food from Friends of the Poor Family-to-Family.

The line of cars in Archbald stretched for at least a mile, snaking through some back streets.

Volunteers wore face masks and gloves as they handed out donations.

“I had no idea how desperate people are right now, and that’s one of the reasons why I’m here,” Amy Bell said.

“It’s really bad. The people coming out here, the volunteers, they are helping us and other people all over the place,” Georiga McGovern of Greenfield Township said.

The giveaway was held at the Wright Center, which is a medical facility. Some workers at the Wright Center volunteered to lend a helping hand.

“A bunch of our residents our employees that came out, they are bagging and filling trunks. We’re doing everything we can to help this go as smooth as possible,” Geraldine McAndrew said.

“We should be able to support as many people come by. We won’t stop until the last car has what they need,” Dr. Jinesh Sheth said.

In each of the donation bags, families are getting frozen chicken, ham, muffins, fruit, and more to get them through.

“Typically people can afford to buy a couple of extra groceries, but now with people losing their jobs and everything, people don’t really have the finances to stock their pantry,” Linda Robeson of Friends of the Poor Family-to-Family said

So many people came to this giveaway that Friends of the Poor needed to order another truck full of supplies to meet demand. However, that was not an issue.

Organizers said they have been getting flooded with donation money to help.

“Minooka Subaru, their family donated $5,000, Net Credit Union donated $5,000, and just other people, I hate to single out anyone because we just have individuals sending us $1,000 or $5,000 just to help us out just because they know how important it is,” Robeson said.

The next drive-through giveaway from Friends of the Poor Family-to-Family will be held Wednesday, April 1, at Saint Joseph’s Center in Dunmore from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

