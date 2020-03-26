Atlanta lending company launches website to boost sales for small businesses

National/World

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — Local small businesses have been hit hard by mandatory closures and safety measures implemented to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Atlanta-based Kabbage is encouraging shoppers to support their favorite small businesses through an online platform that allows them to buy gift certificates for immediate or future use.

The platform, helpsmallbusiness.com allows shopper to purchase gift certificates for any amount between $15 and $500. Revenue is then received by the small business by the next day.

Kabbage co-founder and CEO Rob Frohwein said the website creates immediate cash flow for businesses that may be struggling. Kabbage is an online small business lender.

“The impact of COVID-19 on small businesses requires the support of a nation,” said Frohwein. “If there is a local small business that you love, they need your patronage now more than ever. Many businesses are closing and others are seeing reduced demand. The site is a means for the millions of small businesses that employ more than half of all employees in America to continue making sales and to feel your commitment to their long-term success.”

Kabbage is the latest in a line of Atlanta-based companies stepping up to help small companies stay afloat in these uncertain times. The website was created by 100 Kabbage employees who created it in three days.

“We encourage everyone to think beyond consumer goods and consider all service providers such as local handymen, lawn care providers, dry cleaners and laundromats; they all need our support,” said Kabbage co-founder and President Kathryn Petralia. “Many weddings, birthdays and vacations are being postponed due to social distancing. Think about the small businesses you would have approached for those activities and purchase certificates to plan for future dates.”

