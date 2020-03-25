Woman allegedly tried to contaminate food

National/World

Hanover Township (WNEP) — A supermarket said it had to throw out thousands of dollars in food after a scare from a customer.

The co-owner of Gerrity’s said a woman purposely coughed on food in the store’s produce, bakery, and meat case Wednesday afternoon.

Gerrity’s management said it is working to make sure the woman is being tested for coronavirus but the store had no choice but to throw away about $35,000 worth of food and clean those areas.

The woman has not been identified but Gerrity’s said police are investigating and charges may be filed.

