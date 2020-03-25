Police tributes former dispatcher by organizing an escort to hospice

National/World

Omaha (WOWT) — Perhaps you noticed the long-line of Nebraska State Troopers this afternoon driving through Omaha. They had a specific purpose.

“The world is so bizarre right now, so getting news like this on top of everything that’s been going on has been really hard,” said Jill Carson.

Jill Carson’s aunt Barb drove herself to her chemotherapy appointment two weeks ago. It would be her last.

It’s not working. Her metastatic breast cancer is getting worse.

“Not being able to be with her physically with family and comfort each other is super hard. When I heard troopers were doing this, it’s really special,” said Carson.

Barb Klinetobe spent the last 40-years as a dispatcher for the Nebraska State Patrol in Omaha.

So when troopers heard the 64-year-old was being transferred in an ambulance from Methodist Hospital to the hospice house, they provided an escort.

Barb Klinetobe’s six-minute drive through the city, with the state patrol in tow.

“If you talk to any trooper in Omaha, they would say this is the least we can do for her. We hold her up on a whole different pedestal. She’s very special to us,” said a trooper.

As a dispatcher, Barb Klinetobe was used to telling the Nebraska State Troopers where to go. This time they followed her lead — understanding it’s her final stop.

I’m told Barb Klinetobe knew a couple of troopers were stopping by today. This escort was way more than a couple.

A fitting tribute for a woman who made a big impact on the city.

