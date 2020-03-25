Poison Center warns: Do not try a COVID-19 ‘remedy’ you see on social media

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

Portland (KPTV) — The Oregon Poison Center at Oregon Health & Science University is warning people not to try a “remedy” for COVID-19 they see on social media.

There are currently no supplements, medications or remedies that are known to be effective in treating or preventing COVID-19, according to health officials.

However, that isn’t stopping people from sharing so-called treatments online.

“Unfortunately, many of the remedies that are being circulated among social media users may be very harmful. Several Americans have developed severe toxicity from chloroquine obtained through non-medical sources,” according to the Oregon Poison Center.

Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are being studied in the U.S. and worldwide as potential treatments for COVID-19, however they must be administered under the care of a doctor to avoid toxicity and even death.

The Oregon Poison Center states that other “remedies,” including ingesting bleach, ingesting hydrogen peroxide, or using supplements in excess, including colloidal silver or vitamin D, may be dangerous and have long-term health effects.

People are advised not to “self-medicate,” as the most effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is still to wash hands frequently, practice social distancing and stay home.

Gov. Kate Brown this week issued an executive order directing people to stay home, while also closing numerous businesses and banning gatherings of any size.

Oregonians with COVID-19 symptoms are advised to contact their health care provider for treatment recommendations. Call ahead or use telemedicine options to prevent exposing others prior to visiting a health care facility.

Anyone experiencing a poison emergency is asked to call the Oregon Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222. Other resources are available at oregonpoison.org.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.