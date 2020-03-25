Man buys $90 of marijuana, steals can of Lysol from dispensary

National/World

Keizer (KPTV) — A man who purchased $90 of marijuana stole can of Lysol from Keizer dispensary.

Rebecca Farrell, a worker at Alpha Alternative Solutions, said the store had just put up a door window to keep distance between customers and workers. She says they can’t see the lobby too well from that vantage point.

Farrell and her co-workers have been sanitizing the lobby every 20 to 30 minutes to keep people safe, but Monday night she left out some of her cleaning products to make a sale.

That’s when the man swiped it.

“It just is so frustrating after that happened. Somebody would go to a public business and do that, and I know that other businesses as well like clinics and hospitals are short now as well,” Farrel said. “I have friends now and customers who work and talked to me about people stealing gloves and other products and I don’t think people really understand the repercussions of doing things like that you know. When you take away products like that you are taking away from other people as well and others safety, it’s selfish really.”

The store says once they run out of cleaning products, they will be forced to close.

Farrell tells FOX 12 she’s happy that her company is stepping up and keeping open during this time. In fact, he says everyone just got a $2 raise.

