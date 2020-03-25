In a time of social distancing, family makes the most of quarantine with fun music videos

National/World

Eldridge (WQAD) — In a time of social distancing, when communities are not allowed to socialize to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, the Internet is becoming a place where people can connect with each other.

A family of six in Eldridge is passing the time and hoping to do something a little different while self-isolating together.

The Kook family is posting coordinated music videos to different songs.

Tom and Sara Kook said they wanted to make the videos to uplift the community as the Quad Cities practices social distancing.

The Kook’s said the idea started after one of their daughters started a ‘Kook Family Quarantine’ private Snapchat story.

“Shortly after starting the story, the kids went upstairs and put together the first video of just the four of them,” the Kooks said in a Facebook message.

“We posted it on my Facebook and Twitter and got a lot of positive comments. A family friend of ours (from Minnesota) responded with a video of their kids, and that started it. We responded with the Wobble video and encouraged them to add the parents.”

