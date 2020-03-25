Alcohol sales increase with coronavirus worries

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Alcohol sales are spiking amid the COVID-19 isolation orders. ABC stores around Asheville are seeing a surge in business from walk-in customers.

ABC staff said some customers are buying Everclear, which has a high-alcohol content, to make their own sanitizer.

Rum is also selling well, and vodka brings in the highest volume of sales.

“Lately, sales have rivaled holiday numbers. We were looking at sales this morning. We were 15 percent above last March. And, for the last week, we haven’t even gotten any orders from the bars and restaurants that are typically about 30 percent of our business each month,” ABC’s Jason Thacker said.

Alcohol board officials said customers have been worried ABC stores will close because of other government closings.

But, Gov. Roy Cooper made it clear stores will remain open.

The Asheville office reported the Tunnel Road ABC store has had cars lined up down the parking lot as people wait to purchase alcohol.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.