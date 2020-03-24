Woman charged for murdering her grandparents

National/World

CAMDEN, TN (WSMV) — he Camden police department was asked by a concerned party to visit a home on Vicksburg Avenue here, for a welfare check on an older couple at 8AM today.

DA Matt Stowe requested that agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation join in the investigation after Camden Police found 67-year-old Celeste McDaniel and 84-year-old Eugene McDaniel dead in their home.

During the TBI’s investigation, they determined that the couple’s 28-year-old granddaughter, Katelyn Taylor, was responsible for their death.

She was booked into the Benton County Jail on two counts of Criminal Homicide, with a bond amount set at $500,000.