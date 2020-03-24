Families turn to technology to communicate with their loved ones in nursing homes

National/World

St. Louis (KMOV) — People around the region have tried to find creative ways to connect with loved ones who are on lockdown in local retirement and nursing homes.

At Anthology of Clayton View, they are connecting residents to their families through Facetime and Skype. Some seniors are using iPads for the first time to catch up and check in with their children and loved ones.

The long term care facility is also doing different types of engagement, including Social Distancing Happy Hours where the residents are staying safely six feet apart.

If you have a question related to long term care facilities in this trying time, you can contact VOYCE, an advocacy group for seniors. Their phone number is 314-918-8222. You can also email them at info@voycestl.org.

