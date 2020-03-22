Former Miss Hawaii Jeanné Kapela tests positive for COVID-19

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

KONA, HI (KITV ) — Miss Hawaii 2015 Jeanne Kapela announced on her Facebook page Friday night that she has COVID-19. She wrote that she’s feeling fine and only has a minor cough. She tested Tuesday and, following Department of Health instructions, quarantined herself for at least seven days following the date of my test.

“I contracted coronavirus in New York, where I recently traveled to audition for the New York Jets dance team. I was concerned about having potentially been exposed to COVID-19 in New York and tried to get tested before returning to Hawaii, but was unable to do so due to the nationwide shortage of tests that we were, and still are, experiencing,” she posted, adding that she was disappointed she was turned away for immediate testing.

Kapela says her contacts and her family are not showing symptoms of COVID-19.

The Kona resident is now asking state leaders to prevent the spread of this illness on our shores. “I call upon Big Island Mayor Harry Kim to enact stronger measures to protect our island from coronavirus. It is imperative that our mayor implements a mandatory 15-day shelter-in-place order four our county and prohibit all nonessential travel to and from the Big Island. Additionally, our state should close all schools indefinitely to protect teachers and our keiki, while quickly instituting a two-week quarantine for all travelers entering the islands,” Kaplea writes.

She also asks lawmakers to help families with paid sick and emergency leave, access to childcare and family leave, increases to unemployment benefits, and the extension of loans to impacted local businesses.”