Toy store offers educational items for home schooling

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS ) — With schools and daycares closed because of the coronavirus, many parents are trying their hands at home schooling.

But education doesn’t always have to come from a book.

The people at Dancing Bear Toys have a few tools and solutions you may not have considered.

“We have lots of science toys, games, puzzles, books, a lot of toys to challenge your brain in certain ways, as well as some gross motor skill things,” Dancing Bear co-owner Erica Evers said.

Owners said they also carry a number of outdoor activities that could work inside and out.