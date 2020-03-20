South Korea military accuses North Korea of firing two suspected short-range ballistic missiles

National/World

North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into the seas between the Korean peninsula and Japan Saturday, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The South Korean military announced that North Korea fired two suspected short-range ballistic missiles from a location in North Pyongan Province.

On the day of launch, North Korea announced that it was holding the 14th Supreme People’s Assembly (SPS) on April 10, according to the state-run media agency, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The South Korean military is maintaining readiness by tracing and monitoring related movements in preparation for additional launches, according to a statement by South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

On March 8, North Korea fired at least three unidentified projectiles, according to US and South Korean officials, the second such move by the Kim Jong Un regime in the previous two weeks.