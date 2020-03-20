Officials confirm state’s fourth coronavirus-related death

National/World

NORWALK, CT (WFSB) — The state’s fourth coronavirus-related death was reported on Friday afternoon.

Leaders said the fourth death was reported in Fairfield County.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Connecticut stood at 194 on Friday.

On Thursday, officials reported that a second man from New Canaan in his 80s died from the virus.

Another man from New Canaan also died from complications with the virus. His death was reported on Thursday morning.

The patient was a 91-year-old man who had been hospitalized at Norwalk Hospital.

Gov. Ned Lamont confirmed that the man died of complications related to COVID-19.

Both of the men from New Canaan were living in private homes.

“All of New Canaan is very saddened by the passing of our friend and long-time resident Bill Pike due to Covid-19,” said First Selectman Kevin Moynihan. “Bill was a true gentleman and revered figure among his many friends and business colleagues on Wall Street. Our thoughts and prayers are with Bill’s wife Cathie and her family.”

The first reported death in the state came on Wednesday.

Lamont said the patient was a man in his 80s who had recently been admitted to Danbury Hospital.

He had been a resident of an assisted living facility in Ridgefield.

