Marijuana dispensaries are deemed ‘essential’ in LA, allowed to stay open during coronavirus order

National/World

With California residents being asked to stay at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and all “non-essential businesses and areas” being closed down, officials in Los Angeles are making sure that marijuana is still available to the public.

Marijuana dispensaries are being deemed as “essential businesses,” as they are allowed to remain open under the state’s “Safer at Home” order.

Los Angeles has “cannabis dispensaries with a medicinal cannabis license” listed under “essential infrastructure” or “healthcare operations” that are exempt from closing.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom made the announcement on Thursday night, asking nearly 40 million residents in the state to stay at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“There’s a mutuality, and there’s a recognition of our interdependence, that requires of this moment that we direct a statewide order for people to stay at home,” Newsom said.

There are approximately 995 cases in California, including “presumptive positive” cases and 19 deaths. The US has more than 13,634 cases with at least 196 deaths.