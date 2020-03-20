Deputy shoots, kills driver after stop

National/World

Livingston County (KCTV) — A driver was shot and killed by a Livingston County deputy Thursday evening following an altercation during a traffic stop.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy stopped the vehicle near Wheeling in the east side of the county. The deputy reported problems during the stop, during which time the driver was shot.

Medical personnel transported the driver to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe where he later was pronounced dead.

The deputy was later treated and released from the hospital. The deputy is now on administrative leave, per department policy.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H out of St. Joseph has been brought in to investigate the shooting.

