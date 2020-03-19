This charity has a ‘Covid-19 Computers’ program to give devices to low-income Houston-area families

National/World

With schools closing in US states due to the coronavirus outbreak, charity Comp-U-Dopt is working to provide low-income families in the Houston area with computers.

School closures of at least eight weeks may better fight the spread of the coronavirus than shorter breaks, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said, and many American schools have switched to online classes.

However, not all children have access to computers at home.

Comp-U-Dopt has begun distributing computers for free to families in need in Harris County, Texas, and is enlisting more recipients.

“Our mission at Comp-U-Dopt is to provide technology to students who need it most, and we understand the need is greater than ever,” the charity wrote in a statement on its website.

To register, a child must be enrolled in school in Harris County and lack access to a working laptop, tablet or computer at home.

Distribution is limited to one device per household, and Comp-U-Dopt is giving away 50 computers each day to families that register. Further details can be found at the group’s site.

Founded in 2007, Comp-U-Dopt aims to boost access to computers, with the belief that every child deserves equal access to education and opportunity, according to its website.