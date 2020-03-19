Stolen trailer filled with 18,000 pounds of ‘bathroom paper products’ found, deputies say

National/World

Guilford County (WGHP) — A tractor-trailer was stopped on Interstate 40 in Whitsett with a stolen trailer loaded with 18,000 pounds of “bathroom paper products,” according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies launched an investigation after a tractor-trailer was pulled over on I-40 in Whitsett.

Deputies say they followed the tractor-trailer to a warehouse a short distance off the interstate.

The sheriff’s office determined the 53-foot Hyundai dry-van trailer was stolen locally and was being used to haul 18,000 pounds of commercial bathroom paper products. The sheriff’s office clarified that this is the kind of paper towel one finds in restrooms.

No one has been arrested at this time as deputies continue to investigate.

