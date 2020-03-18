Stores offer senior-citizen-only shopping hours

National/World

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA (WNEP) — The fear of COVID-19 has stores closing earlier so workers can restock shelves and disinfect things at supermarkets and other locations.

Now, some businesses are offering special hours only for senior citizens.

“It’s a good idea. They could go do their shopping for what they really need and get out of there before all these other people get in,” said Bob Bartoli of Pittston.

Medical experts say senior citizens are among those most at risk for coronavirus.

Gerrity’s supermarkets will open for seniors, anyone 60 and older with identification, Tuesday mornings from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

“I think it’s a great idea. The crowds, you won’t get trampled,” said Andy Sompel of West Pittston.

“I’ve got to be careful. My wife has liver disease, so I go home, she wipes everything down, you know, even the things I buy for her, she wipes it down. She’s really afraid of it,” said Tom Gaughan of Harding.

From now through April 5, workers at Gerrity’s will also be getting a raise of $1 more per hour.

Price Chopper stores will open from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. every day for senior citizens only.

Dollar General stores will give senior citizens exclusive shopping the first hour after opening each day.

Target stores have senior citizen shopping time the first hour of opening on Wednesdays, and for others with other health issues, too.

“What choice do you have? You can’t stop it. It’s here, you have to cope with it the best you can and just hope you don’t get sick,” said Benny Soroka of Exeter.

