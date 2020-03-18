2020 Presidential Candidates Fast Facts
Here’s a look at the 2020 presidential candidates and key dates in their campaigns as well as election results.
Republican Candidates
Donald Trump – 45th President of the United States. Running for reelection.
Primary Campaign Committee – Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.
Website – https://www.donaldjtrump.com/
January 20, 2017 – The day he is inaugurated, Trump submits paperwork to the Federal Election Commission to be eligible to run for reelection in 2020.
February 27, 2018 – The Trump campaign announces Brad Parscale, the digital media director of his 2016 campaign, has been hired to run his reelection bid.
Bill Weld – Former Massachusetts Governor
Primary Campaign Committee – 2020 Presidential Campaign Committee
Website – https://www.weld2020.org/
April 15, 2019 – Announces he is running for the Republican nomination for president on CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper.
Joe Walsh – Former US Representative from Illinois
Primary Campaign Committee – Walsh 2020
Website – https://www.joewalsh.org/
August 25, 2019 – Announces he is running for the Republican nomination for president on ABC’s “This Week.”
February 7, 2020 – Walsh tells CNN’s John Berman on “New Day” that he is ending his candidacy for president.
Mark Sanford – Former Governor of South Carolina
Primary Campaign Committee – Sanford 2020
Website – https://www.marksanford.com/
September 8, 2019 – Announces he will launch a primary challenge for the 2020 Republican nomination on “Fox News Sunday.”
November 12, 2019 – Announces he is suspending his presidential campaign.
Democratic Candidates
John Delaney – US Representative from Maryland’s 6th District
Primary Campaign Committee – Friends of John Delaney
Website – https://www.johnkdelaney.com
July 28, 2017 – In a Washington Post op-ed, Delaney announces he is running for president.
January 31, 2020 – Delaney announces that he is ending his 2020 presidential campaign.
Andrew Yang – Entrepreneur, founder of Venture for America
Primary Campaign Committee – Friends of Andrew Yang
Website – https://www.yang2020.com/
February 2, 2018 – Announces he is running for president via YouTube.
February 11, 2020 – Announces he is suspending his presidential campaign.
Richard Ojeda – Former State Senator from Virginia
Primary Campaign Committee – Ojeda for President
November 12, 2018 – Announces he is running for president at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC.
January 25, 2019 – Announces he is suspending his campaign for president.
Julián Castro – Former Mayor of San Antonio, Texas, and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) under US President Barack Obama.
Primary Campaign Committee – Julián for the Future Presidential Exploratory Committee
Website – https://www.julianforthefuture.com/
January 12, 2019 – Officially announces he is running for president.
January 2, 2020 – Announces he is suspending his presidential campaign.
Tulsi Gabbard – US Representative from Hawaii’s 2nd District
Primary Campaign Committee – Tulsi Now
Website – https://www.tulsi2020.com/
January 11, 2019 – “I have decided to run and will be making a formal announcement within the next week,” the Hawaii Democrat tells CNN’s Van Jones.
February 2, 2019 – Gabbard officially launches her 2020 presidential campaign at an event in Hawaii.
Kamala Harris – US Senator from California
Primary Campaign Committee – Kamala Harris For The People
Website – https://kamalaharris.org/
January 21, 2019 – Announces she is running for president in a video posted to social media at the same time she appears on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
December 3, 2019 – Harris ends her 2020 presidential campaign.
Marianne Williamson – Author and activist
Primary Campaign Committee – Marianne Williamson for President
Website – https://www.marianne2020.com/
January 28, 2019 – Williamson formally launches her 2020 presidential campaign with a speech in Los Angeles.
January 10, 2020 – Announces she is ending her presidential campaign.
Cory Booker – US Senator from New Jersey
Primary Campaign Committee – Cory 2020
Website – https://corybooker.com/
February 1, 2019 – Releases a video announcing his candidacy, appears on the talk show, “The View,” participates in multiple radio interviews and holds a press conference in Newark, New Jersey.
January 13, 2020 – Booker ends his presidential campaign.
Elizabeth Warren – US Senator from Massachusetts
Primary Campaign Committee – Warren for President, Inc.
Website – https://elizabethwarren.com/
February 9, 2019 – Warren officially announces she is running for president at a rally in Lawrence, Massachusetts.
March 5, 2020 – Warren ends her presidential campaign.
Amy Klobuchar – US Senator from Minnesota
Primary Campaign Committee – Amy For America
Website – https://www.amyklobuchar.com/
February 10, 2019 – Announces her presidential bid at a snowy, freezing outdoor event in Minneapolis.
March 2, 2020 – Klobuchar ends her presidential campaign.
Bernie Sanders – US Senator from Vermont
Primary Campaign Committee – Bernie 2020
Website – https://berniesanders.com
February 19, 2019 – Announces that he is running for president during an interview with Vermont Public Radio.
Jay Inslee – Governor of Washington
Primary Campaign Committee – Inslee for America
Website – https://jayinslee.com/
March 1, 2019 – Announces his presidential bid in a video.
August 21, 2019 – Announces he is suspending his presidential campaign.
John Hickenlooper – Former Governor of Colorado
Primary Campaign Committee – Hickenlooper 2020
Website – https://www.hickenlooper.com/
March 4, 2019 – Hickenlooper launches his campaign with a biographical video entitled, “Standing Tall.”
March 7, 2019 – Officially kicks off his campaign with a rally in Denver.
August 15, 2019 – Hickenlooper ends his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Beto O’Rourke – Former US Representative from Texas
Primary Campaign Committee – Beto for America
Website – https://betoorourke.com
March 14, 2019 – Announces his presidential bid in a video.
November 1, 2019 – Announces he is ending his presidential campaign.
Kirsten Gillibrand – US Senator from New York
Primary Campaign Committee – Gillibrand 2020
Website – https://kirstengillibrand.com/
March 17, 2019 – Officially declares her Democratic candidacy for president via YouTube.
August 28, 2019 – Announces that she is ending her campaign.
Wayne Messam – Mayor of Miramar, Florida
Primary Campaign Committee – Wayne Messam for America
Website – https://wayneforamerica.com/
March 28, 2019 – Officially declares his Democratic candidacy for president in a video released to CNN.
November 20, 2019 – Messam announces that he is suspending his campaign.
Tim Ryan – US Representative from Ohio’s 13th District
Primary Campaign Committee – Tim Ryan for America
Website – https://timryanforamerica.com/
April 4, 2019 – Announces his presidential bid during an appearance on ABC’s “The View.” The televised announcement came just minutes after Ryan’s campaign website went live.
October 24, 2019 – Announces he is dropping out of the presidential race.
Eric Swalwell – US Representative from California’s 15th District
Primary Campaign Committee – Swalwell for America
Website – https://ericswalwell.com/
April 8, 2019 – Announces he is running for president during a taping of the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”
July 8, 2019 – Announces he is dropping out of the presidential race.
Pete Buttigieg – Mayor of South Bend, Indiana
Primary Campaign Committee – Pete for America
Website – https://peteforamerica.com/
April 14, 2019 – Officially announces he is running for president during a rally in South Bend, Indiana.
March 1, 2020 – Announces he is suspending his presidential campaign.
Seth Moulton – US Representative from Massachusetts’ 6th District
Primary Campaign Committee – Seth Moulton for America
Website – https://sethmoulton.com/
April 22, 2019 – Announces, via campaign video, he is running for president.
August 23, 2019 – Announces that he is ending his presidential bid during a speech at the Democratic National Committee summer meeting in San Francisco.
Joe Biden – Former US Vice President
Primary Campaign Committee – Biden for President
Website – https://joebiden.com/
April 25, 2019 – Announces he is running for president in a campaign video posted to social media.
Michael Bennet – US Senator from Colorado
Primary Campaign Committee – Bennet for America
Website – https://michaelbennet.com/
May 2, 2019 – Announces his candidacy during an interview on CBS’ “This Morning.”
February 11, 2020 – Announces he is ending his presidential campaign.
Steve Bullock – Governor of Montana
Primary Campaign Committee – Bullock for President
Website – https://stevebullock.com/
May 14, 2019 – In a video posted online, announces that he is running for president.
December 2, 2019 – Announces he is ending his presidential campaign.
Bill de Blasio – Mayor of New York City
Primary Campaign Committee – de Blasio 2020
Website – https://billdeblasio.com/
May 16, 2019 – Announces he is running for president in a video posted to YouTube.
September 20, 2019 – Announces that he is ending his campaign.
Joe Sestak – Former US Representative from Pennsylvania’s 7th District
Primary Campaign Committee – Joe Sestak for President
Website – https://www.joesestak.com/
June 23, 2019 – Announces his candidacy in a video posted to his website.
December 1, 2019 – Announces he is ending his presidential campaign.
Tom Steyer – Former hedge fund manager and activist
Primary Campaign Committee – Tom 2020
Website – https://www.tomsteyer.com/
July 9, 2019 – Announces his candidacy in a video posted online.
February 29, 2020 – Announces he is ending his presidential campaign.
Deval Patrick – Former Governor of Massachusetts
Primary Campaign Committee – Deval for All
Website – https://devalpatrick2020.com/
November 14, 2019 – Announces his candidacy in a video posted to his website.
February 12, 2020 – Announces he is ending his presidential campaign.
Michael Bloomberg – Former New York Mayor
Primary Campaign Committee – Mike Bloomberg 2020
Website – https://www.mikebloomberg.com/
November 24, 2019 – Officially announces his bid in a letter on his campaign website.
March 4, 2020 – Bloomberg ends his presidential campaign.