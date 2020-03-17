Skip to Content
Tom Brady says on Twitter ‘my football journey will take place elsewhere.’

FOXBORO, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady says on Twitter 'my football journey will take place elsewhere.'

The comments by the 42-year-old quarterback were the first to indicate he would leave the franchise he’s led to six Super Bowl titles, and the only professional football home he has had.

The one-year contract Brady signed prior to last season expires Wednesday afternoon. He actually could still work out a new deal with New England but his Instagram post suggests that won't happen.

