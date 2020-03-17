These states have stringent rules to combat the spread of coronavirus

National/World

US coronavirus cases have now surpassed 4,475 and some officials say the US could end up with a count as high as hard-hit Italy if it doesn’t make dramatic changes to the way Americans live, work and play.

Governors and city leaders have begun implementing measures to encourage residents to stay home or skip nights out, in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

That’s on top of guidance the federal government released Monday urging Americans to avoid eating at restaurants or bars and attending events with more than 10 people for the next two weeks.

Here are some of the most restrictive measures being implemented to combat the spread of the virus across the US:

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

In a conference call, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the three states ordered a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people and agreed to close casinos, gyms and movies starting Monday night.

Bars and restaurants will transition to take-out only services, he said.

In New Jersey, residents are no longer able to travel between the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced. That guidance will be in effect for the foreseeable future, he said.

“We want everybody to be home, not out,” he said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also signed an executive order Monday directing all restaurants, bars and cafes to close down and only provide take-out or delivery services. All entertainment venues and gyms are closed, he said.

No dining out in these states

Colorado health officials issued an order order Monday directing bars, restaurants, gyms, theaters and casinos to close down for the next 30 days.

“Establishments may continue to offer food and beverage using delivery service, window service, walk-up service, drive-through service, or drive-up service, and must use precautions in doing so to mitigate the potential transmission of COVID-19, including social distancing,” a statement from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said.

Up to five members of the public are allowed on those premises at a time, to pick up food or beverage orders and they must each be six feet apart, the department said.

A similar order was signed by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz who said “decisive action” was necessary to combat the spread of the virus. In Walz’s list were also amusement parks, bowling alleys, skating rinks, and country clubs.

Louisiana also ordered the closing of all bars, clubs and casinos for diners until April 13, Gov. John Bel Edwards said. Furthermore, no visitations are allowed at nursing homes or prisons unless it’s an “end of life” or emergency basis.

Similarly, bars in Michigan and Indiana will only be working through takeout.

And no mass gatherings here

In New Mexico, health officials didn’t shut down establishments but ordered restaurants and bars to operate at “no greater than 50 percent of maximum occupancy and … seating capacity.”

The restrictions also prohibit gatherings of 100 or more people, a statement from New Mexico Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel said.

Some states went even further.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Monday banning gatherings with more than 50 people — with exceptions including health care facilities, mass transit, grocery stores and the state legislature.

Similar orders were issued by the governors of Wisconsin and Nebraska.

Oregon’s governor announced some of the most restrictive measures, saying she will ban events and gatherings of more than 25 people for at least four weeks. Retail stores, pharmacies and workplaces will be exempt.

San Francisco tells residents to shelter in place

In San Francisco, Mayor London Breed ordered residents to shelter in place and not leave their homes unless necessary. That order is in effect until April 7, unless extended, the mayor said.

“We know these measures will significantly disrupt people’s day to day lives, but they are absolutely necessary,” Breed said in a statement.

She said this was a “defining moment” for the city and “we all have a responsibility do our part to protect our neighbors and slow the spread of this virus by staying at home unless it is absolutely essential to go outside.”

Travel, including walking, biking or taking public transit, is prohibited, the mayor said, “except to perform essential activities.”

Those activities include going to see a doctor or getting medicine, getting necessary supplies or services or caring for a family member.

When walking or taking public transit, residents should maintain at least six feet from each other, the mayor said.