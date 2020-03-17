Billboard advertising school district goes viral for incorrect math

National/World

Hemlock, MI (WNEM) — Right message, wrong math.

Hemlock Public School District owning up after a billboard gone wrong. The advertisement posted along M-46 about a month ago said 9 out of 10 parents recommend Hemlock Schools to their family and friends. The problem? Only 9 people were represented.

The district said “If one of our students turned in work like this they might get a few points deducted or be asked to correct the mistake. In our case, depending upon how you look at it, we were fortunate to have our message about parent recommendation shared hundreds of times.”

The district did say given the current state of uncertainty, they hope the blunder puts a smile on your face, or made you laugh a little. But added “in the case that you were frustrated or thought less of our school district, we apologize.”

Either way, the district is encouraging people to check out the district, if, and when doors re-open.

