Animal rescue group encourages residents to include pets in COVID-19 preparedness plan

Buncombe County (WLOS) — With the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 on the rise worldwide, Brother Wolf Animal Rescue says it is important for Western North Carolina residents to include their pets in preparedness plans.

Brother Wolf is joining the Humane Society of the United States and The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement in suggesting community members create their preparedness plans. In addition to preparations typically recommended for any natural disaster threat, individuals with pets should identify family members or friends to care for pets if someone in the household comes ill and is hospitalized.

Make a preparedness plan for your pets:

Identify a trusted family member or friend to care for your pets if someone in your household becomes ill or is hospitalized.

Make sure your pets have identification including a collar with current identification tags and a microchip with up-to-date registration information.

Research potential boarding facilities to utilize in the event boarding your pet becomes necessary.

All animal vaccines should be up to date in the event boarding becomes necessary. Compile your animals’ vaccination records in one place with easy access.

Have crates, food and extra supplies for your pet on hand in case moving them becomes necessary or if the disease spreads in the community and it becomes necessary to reduce social exposure.

Ensure all medications are documented with dosages and administering instructions. Including the prescription from the prescribing veterinarian is also helpful in case someone besides yourself has to refill the prescription.

By creating a preparedness plan ahead of time, pet owners can feel more at ease knowing that a plan is in place for their animals in the event that it becomes necessary to put that plan into motion. Having a plan in place will also help ensure that pets are spared unnecessary stress.

The World Small Animal Veterinary Association states that there is no evidence that companion animals can be infected with or spread COVID-19. This is also the view of the World Health Organization. As this is a rapidly evolving situation, people with confirmed COVID-19 should avoid contact with other people as well as pets.

Community members who are eager to help offset the potential impact on pets related to COVID-19 are encouraged to inquire about fostering animals with Brother Wolf Animal Rescue. Brother Wolf is proactively registering new foster homes, and communicating with current foster homes, to prepare for the likely event that a large number of animals will need to be moved into foster care. You can email foster@bwar.org to get involved.

Brother Wolf is also encouraging community members to donate to assist the animals of Brother Wolf Animal Rescue during this uncertain time. The nonprofit organization relies on individual donors for most all of their funding. These funds are critical to operating their lifesaving programs. More information about donating to help the animals of Brother Wolf can be found here.

