10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. While the focus of the pandemic appears to be shifting away from its original epicenter, many in Asia urge public to be mindful of anything that might hurt hard-won gains.

2. Because large events can fuel the spread of coronavirus, it said gatherings of 50 people or more should be canceled or postponed for the next eight weeks.

3. The city of Idlib is the last urban area still under opposition control in Syria and many there feel the end is near.

4. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders both sought to cast themselves as best-positioned to lead the nation through a global pandemic.

5. President Trump calls on people to stop hoarding groceries and other supplies as one of the nation’s most senior public health officials said he would like to see aggressive measures such as a 14-day national shutdown.

6. A government official says the first participant will receive an experimental dose Monday, however officials say it will take up to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine.

7. Asian stock markets and U.S. futures fell after the Fed slashed its key interest rate in the face of mounting global anti-virus controls that are shutting down business and travel.

8. New agencies report a 78-year-old member of the Iranian clerical body that chooses the country’s supreme leader has died.

9. Professional sports seasons in North America could be on longer hiatus after CDC recommends all events involving 50 people or more be called off for the next eight weeks.

10. The Peace Corps is telling its volunteers around the world that it is suspending all operations globally and evacuating all volunteers in light of the spread of the new coronavirus.