TN keeping courts open, limiting in-person proceedings

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The Tennessee Supreme Court issued a ruling Friday that all courts in the state would remain open, but placing limitations upon in-person court proceedings through the end of the month.

Following in line with the governor’s executive order issued Thursday, the Supreme Court says the order applies to all state and local courts in Tennessee, including appellate, trial, general sessions, juvenile, and municipal courts.

Thousands of people are in court proceedings every day, as jurors, witnesses, litigants, and other capacities.

The Order includes a substantial list of exceptions including proceedings necessary to protect constitutional rights of criminal defendants, such as bond-related matters and plea agreements for incarcerated individuals; civil and criminal jury trials that are in progress as of March 13, 2020; proceedings relating to orders of protection; proceedings related to emergency child custody orders; Department of Children’s Services emergency matters related to child protection; proceedings related to petitions for temporary injunctive relief; proceedings related to emergency mental health orders; proceedings related to emergency protection of elderly or vulnerable persons; and proceedings directly related to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

In addition, other exceptions to the suspension of in-person court proceedings may be approved by the Chief Justice. Any permitted in-court proceedings will be limited to attorneys, parties, witnesses, security officers, and necessary persons as determined by the trial judge.

“We are reducing the number of people physically in the courthouse each day while ensuring judges and court clerks have the ability to continue with their constitutionally required duties,” Chief Justice Bivins said

