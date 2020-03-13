These states have been hit the hardest by coronavirus. Here’s what they’re doing to fight the spread

National/World

While the US struggles to play “catch up” in the fight against coronavirus, states with the most cases and deaths are making their own rules to try to stop the disease. From emergency declarations to banning large crowds, here’s what some of the hardest-hit states are doing:

Washington state

This is where the first US case and the first US death from coronavirus were reported. Now, Washington has more than 370 cases of coronavirus and at least 31 deaths.

At least 11 nursing homes have been hit with the disease, including one linked to 19 deaths.

Gov. Jay Inslee has banned large events with more than 250 people in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties, which include Seattle.

He directed homes and assisted living facilities to limit the number of visitors, keep visitors in patient rooms and screen workers every shift for coronavirus symptoms. The rules are in place until midnight April 9.

“This is an unprecedented public health situation,” Inslee said. “One main defense is to reduce the interaction of people in our lives.”

New York

On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo banned all gatherings of more than 500 people, and New York City declared a state of emergency.

Following Cuomo’s mandate, the Broadway League announced all Broadway shows will be suspended through April 12.

The move comes in “support of the health and well-being of the theatre going public, as well as those who work in the theatre industry,” the League said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Cuomo ordered a 1-mile containment zone in the suburb of New Rochelle. There have been over 100 cases of coronavirus reported in the city, which is home to about 80,000 people.

Schools, houses of worship and other places used for large gatherings will be closed for two weeks, Cuomo said.

The National Guard will be deployed to clean public areas within the containment area and deliver food to homes. And a satellite testing facility will be set up in partnership with Northwell Health.

What life is like inside the containment zone in New Rochelle

The outbreak in New Rochelle started with one resident, an attorney who works in Manhattan, and spread to 100 people in less than 10 days.

California

All public gatherings should be postponed or canceled until at least the end of March, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

California has at least 144 cases of coronavirus, including four deaths.

The governor’s office said those unable to work because they’re taking care of a family member who’s quarantined or sick with coronavirus can file a paid family leave claim if they have medical documentation.

Newsom declared a state of emergency, which will “protect consumers against price gouging, allow for health care workers to come from out of state to assist at health care facilities, and give health care facilities the flexibility to plan and adapt to accommodate incoming patients,” the governor’s office said.

Massachusetts

Gov. Charlie Baker also declared a state of emergency.

The state says it has at least 108 cases of coronavirus, including at least 82 linked to Biogen employees.

The governor also issued guidance for Massachusetts’ executive branch, including canceling out-of-state travel for work, canceling gatherings in favor of virtual conferences, and encouraging employees to not come in to work with fever or flu symptoms.

That guidance will be re-evaluated in a month or sooner if circumstances change.

And the state’s education department “is providing local schools with relief from attendance and school year requirements so that schools have the flexibility to make decisions on temporary closures,” the governor’s office said.