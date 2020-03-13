People making a difference: Nonprofit provides more than a haircut for homeless

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA (KCAL/KCBS ) — Despite being a busy salon owner, Maggie Goodner didn’t hesitate when a client asked her to volunteer her services with the homeless.

“Everybody should be doing something, so I don’t feel I’m doing much,” she said. “I give up three hours a month, and that’s it.”

As the owner of Salon Sin E in Studio City, Goodner spends much of her time running her business and styling hair there. But twice a month, you can find her buzzing, cutting, and washing hair in the small courtyard at St. Matthew’s Church in North Hollywood.

The courtyard has no running water, but Goodner makes do in order to provide a crucial service to the those experiencing homelessness.

The church, partnered with the nonprofit NOHO Home Alliance, pushes aside some tables and sets up a makeshift salon, equipped with a barber’s chair and fresh towels for each person they serve. By providing an access point for those struggling with homelessness, their “comb and cut” program is listing spirits.

“I love giving them hot towels, because they can actually say, ‘Oh, someone’s taking care of me,’” Goodner said.

She uses freshly scented peppermint towels and a friendly personality to make each client feel brand new. For her, that’s gratifying.

“When they walk away, I can see they’re happier, they’re more relaxed,” she said. “They’re a little prouder about themselves.”

For those she serves, Goodner is giving out more than just free haircuts.

“It sounds like it’s just about haircuts, but it’s not,” Rev. Jaeger said. “It’s creating dignity for people.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.