Colleges and universities across the US are canceling in-person classes due to coronavirus
Universities from California to New York have closed campus classrooms as the novel coronavirus has affected more than 100,000 people worldwide and its spread has transformed into a pandemic.
The cancellations were initially focused in states and areas hardest hit by the virus, including the Seattle area, California and New York.
In some cases, online instruction is being offered for a limited period, or through the semester. Some schools are telling students to not return to campus for 14 days after their return, depending on the laws in their state.
And many universities are issuing guidance on avoiding travel to China, Italy and South Korea, as students are on or about to go on spring break.
These are some of the major institutions that have taken action, including canceling or temporarily suspending in-classroom instruction:
California
• California Institute of the Arts
• University of California, Berkeley
• University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
• University of Southern California
Connecticut
Delaware
District of Columbia
• George Washington University
Florida
• Florida Polytechnic University
• University of Central Florida
• Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU)
• Florida Gulf Coast University
• Florida International University
Georgia
Illinois
• University of Illinois-Springfield
Indiana
Maine
Maryland
• University System of Maryland
Massachusetts
• Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Michigan
New Jersey
• New Jersey Institute of Technology
New York
• Columbia University and Barnard College
• The City University of New York (CUNY)
North Carolina
• University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
• University of North Carolina at Greensboro
Ohio
Oklahoma
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
Tennessee
Texas
Virginia
• The College of William & Mary
Washington state
Wisconsin
• University of Wisconsin-Madison
• University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Study abroad programs
A growing list of American universities have canceled study abroad programs as the novel coronavirus has spread around the world.
At least seven universities, including Villanova, Elon, Florida International and Syracuse, have suspended programs in Italy, and others have canceled programs in China and South Korea.
The study abroad program Semester at Sea, based on a cruise ship that’s been retrofitted into a floating campus, is rerouting with hundreds of American students on board.