Man faces 10 dog fighting and drug dealing charges

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

WJRT (WJRT) — A Flint man is facing 10 charges related to running an alleged dog fighting ring and dealing drugs after a pair of Flint Area Narcotics Group raids.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced the charges Thursday against 25-year-old Marquel Holmes. Police seized nearly 1 kilogram of cocaine and 24 pit bulls from him during a six-month investigation.

“The evidence collected during these two raids points to a substantial drug dealing operation combined with inhumane dog fighting,” Leyton said.

Lt. Eric Wilber, who is the section commander of the Flint Area Narcotics Group, said the drug seizures alone may have saved 1,000 lives in the area.

“The cause of death — a lot of the overdoses in Genesee County are caused from dangerous drugs, and those quantities are gram amounts or less,” he said. “So, when we’re a thousand grams of dangerous drugs, it takes, you know, a gram or less to overdose on, it’s very significant.”

Holmes is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, fentanyl and heroin. He also is charged with six charges related to dog fighting, possession of dog fighting equipment and animal cruelty.

Holmes could spend up to 60 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charges.

“It’s just a terrible thing and I want the public to know the brave officers of FANG put their lives on the line and broke this up, took this off the streets and saved these animals,” Leyton said.

The Flint Area Narcotics Group, which is a multi-jurisdictional police drug enforcement team, raided a residence on Huron Street in Flint on July 19. They found Holmes asleep on an air mattress inside.

Police seized 228.7 grams of powder cocaine, 32.5 grams of crack cocaine and a significant amount of cash. They also discovered weighted dog chains, weighted dog vests, harnesses and treadmills allegedly used to train fighting dogs.

A pit bull at the residence had significant bite marks on its back. Seven adult pit bulls and seven pit bull puppies were found chained to trees or locked in a chain-link pen outdoors.

Police say all of the dogs appeared to have bite marks and scars, which a veterinarian believes are consistent with dog fighting.

FANG members found Holmes at another house in Barrie Avenue in Flint during the second raid on Jan. 13. They found an additional 532 grams of power cocaine, 16 grams of crack cocaine, 17 grams of fentanyl and more cash.

Police also found nine more pit bulls at the residence. Eight of them were chained outdoors and one was locked in a cage inside.

Investigators say all of those dogs appeared to be malnourished with wounds and scars on their faces and legs. Leyton wasn’t sure where the alleged dog fighting actually occurred.

The seven puppies found in Huron Street were adopted to new homes through Genesee County Animal Control. The adult dogs all remain at the Genesee County Animal Shelter undergoing rehabilitation.

“Thanks to the diligent and brave work of the officers involved in these investigations, we are going to hold Marquel Holmes accountable for his actions and see to it that justice is served,” Leyton said.