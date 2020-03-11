Injured dog rescued after he falls out of dumpster at trash incinerator facility

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

Baltimore (WJZ) — An injured dog needs your help after he was rescued after he tumbled out of a dumpster at a Baltimore trash incinerator facility Monday.

Donut, as BARCS Animal Shelter named him, wasn’t initially noticed in all the piles of trash, but then a front-load operator saw movement in the trash and jumped in to save him.

Donut was alive, but couldn’t get up. When Animal Control arrived, Donut was resting on towels, but he was covered in trash, his body had multiple cuts and puncture wounds and he was suffering from severe injuries to his front legs.

He was rushed to a BARCS facility, where veterinarians examined him closely. Donut had been through trauma and at first, they weren’t sure he would make it.

But, he wagged his tail and gave the vet staff kisses.

BARCS transported Donut to their Franky Fund clinic ER where he is currently being treated.

Donut had injuries from falling from the dumpster and bite wounds that happened before Monday. His front legs are damaged and cannot currently walk. He will need surgery on both legs.

BARCS is looking for donations to help with Donut’s care.

“We don’t know what events led up to Donut being found on the incinerator plant floor yesterday. Could someone have purposely have thrown him away in those dumpsters? Or did he wander or fall in there on his own? Whatever the circumstance, sweet Donut is now safe—and very lucky to be alive,” BARCS said in a post.

Animal Control is investigating how Donut ended up in the dumpster.

If you have any information on this case, Baltimore City Animal Control is asking you to please call the Animal Abuse Unit at 443-681-0101.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.