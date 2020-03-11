Ex-teacher gets a plea deal

National/World

Omaha (KPTM) — The sentencing for a former Millard Public Schools teacher accused of dragging a 10-year-old student has been set.

In Douglas County Court, Theresa Curley, 26, pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor counts of the negligent care of a minor.

According to court records, prosecutors originally charged Curley with seven misdemeanor charges to include:

Three counts of the negligent care of a minor

Three counts of assault and battery

One count of disorderly conduct

As a part of a plea deal, Curley pleaded no contest to two counts of the negligent care of a minor in court Monday and according to court records, was found guilty.

Police reports reveal Cindy Scharff, the principal of Walt Disney Elementary called CPS regarding possible abuse of one of its students.

Police reports say Scharff reported that a student was dragged across the floor by his classroom teacher, Curley, resulting in four or five rug burns on his back.

Curley is no longer an employee of Millard Public Schools.

An older version of Walt Disney Elementary’s website shows that Curley was a teacher in the Alternative Curriculum Program at Millard Public Schools.

According to Millard Public School’s website, the Alternate Curriculum Program “is considered when a child has significant cognitive disabilities that impact intellectual function and adaptive behavior.”

According to the Nebraska Department of Education’s website, Curley’s teaching certificate is still active until Aug. 31, 2021.

FOX42 reached out to the Nebraska Department of Education late Tuesday to find out if Curley’s charges could have any impact on her future teaching status.

David Jespersen, Public Information Officer for the Nebraska Department of Education said they are not able to comment on any teacher investigation but offered this statement:

“Generally speaking, when a criminal matter is involved, the NDE coordinates with law enforcement throughout its investigation. Any change to a teacher’s licensing status would only occur at the end of the NDE’s investigation which takes time to complete.”

Curley’s sentencing has been set for May 14.

