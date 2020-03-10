Popular swim club volunteer accused of recording girls in locker room

National/World

Plainville (WFSB) — A popular swim club figure from Plainville is accused of recording girls who were changing in a locker room.

Kyle Fasold, 49, was arrested on Friday, the U.S. states attorney for the District of Connecticut announced.

Fasold was described by the Town of Plainville as a vice president of the Plainville Blue Dolphins Swim Team Parents Association. The club is for children ages 5 to 15.

A court-authorized search of Fasold’s home happened on March 6 during which items were seized, including electronic information that was on an Apple iPhone X.

Officials said a forensic analysis of the phone revealed multiple video files and an image of girls changing in a locker room.

According to Plainville police, the victims were believed to be of current and past members of the Plainville Blue Dolphins Swim Team.

The pictures and video were taken at the Plainville High School women’s locker room. Police said they likely began in May 2018.

Investigators believe Fasold produced the media himself.

Fasold was charged with production and attempted production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

He could face up to 50 years in prison.

Plainville officials confirmed Fasold’s connection to the club.

“I can confirm that he was VP of the Blue Dolphins Swim Team Parents Association for the last two years,” said Robert Lee, Plainville town manager. “He volunteered at almost all of their swimming events. He was an announcer at their swim meets. By some he was considered their best volunteer.”

Plainville superintendent Steve LePage sent a letter to the community.

Chief Catania, Town Manager Lee and I have been working closely together to address this horrific situation and to ensure that those involved are informed as soon as possible, while also being careful not to create undo concern or anxiety in those who were not directly involved. At tonight’s Board of Education meeting, we had a very large crowd of parents who showed up to express their concerns. Since at this time allegations involved the Plainville Parks and Recreation Blue Dolphins program, Robert Lee and Chief Catania attended the BOE meeting to provide a separate forum for any concerned parents who learned of the current allegations.

We understand that this is very upsetting and unsettling information for many parents, students and staff. Going forward, we will need to support any students and families who are immediately impacted, directly or indirectly by these disturbing allegations. I am meeting with the administrative team tomorrow morning to plan for potential counseling and support needs of students impacted by these incidents. In cooperation with the town officials, we will continue to disseminate information as we learn more. We also plan to coordinate a forum with assistance of trained counselors to provide additional support to families. In the meantime, if you or your student have a need for support, please reach out to your child’s building principal for guidance. As always, my assistant superintendent, David Levenduski and I are also available to support you.

Plainville is a strong community and together we will persevere through this upsetting situation.

Police said they are in the process of working with investigators to try and identify the young girls in the recordings so proper notification can be made to families.

The U.S. attorney’s office stressed that Fasold has only been charged so far and has not been found guilty.

