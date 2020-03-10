Muhammad Ali training camp getting historical marker

National/World

DEER LAKE, PA (WNEP) — He was the greatest, and now the place in our area where he trained is getting special recognition.

Fighter’s Heaven in Schuylkill County, the place where legendary boxer Muhammad Ali trained, will receive a historical marker, one of 24 approved by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.

Ali used the camp in the early 1970s, training for some of his most memorable fights against Joe Frazier and George Foreman.

Ali established this training camp in 1972, where he prepared for some of the biggest fights of his career, notably Rumble in the Jungle and Thrilla in Manila.

Future heavyweight champions Larry Holmes, Tim Witherspoon, and Eddie Mustafa Muhammad began their careers sparring there with Ali.

He hosted many celebrities at Fighter’s Heaven, including Andy Warhol, Diana Ross, and Tom Jones, and gave his famous interview with Dick Cavett there, according to the museum commission.

