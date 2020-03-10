Coca-Cola conducting drill asking employees to work remotely

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Coca-Cola Corporation is taking a proactive approach by conducting a large-scale preparedness drill at its Atlanta headquarters Tuesday morning.

The company has asked employees to work remotely on Tuesday in order to evaluate their business plan to see if they can operate effectively if offices were ever to close.

Coca-Cola emphasizes this is simply a drill and no employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The company also released this statement on those who have contracted the virus:

“Our deepest sympathies go out to those whose families or friends have been tragically impacted by the coronavirus.

We are carefully following all government guidelines and taking precautionary steps to do what we can to prevent the further spread of the virus.

The safety and health of our associates is always a high priority for us. We have implemented precautionary measures to protect our employees, that includes providing face masks and hand sanitizers, installing temperature screening in offices and manufacturing facilities, as well as setting up health monitoring mechanisms in affected regions. Those efforts will continue until further notice.

As the situation evolves, we will take additional actions as needed to help protect the health and safety of our associates, our consumers, our customers, and our communities.”