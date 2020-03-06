‘It’s like 5 feet deep!’ Damaged storm drain frustrating drivers and wrecking cars

National/World

RAYTOWN, MO (WDAF) — A damaged storm drain has been frustrating drivers and wrecking cars on Highway 350 in Raytown.

“They have the hole right here. It’s like 5 feet deep. It’s going to tear somebody’s car up,” Meez Martin said of the massive hole in front of Taco Bell.

For one woman, she said it did exactly that, popping her tire and bending her rims.

“The frame of my car, just hit it once I went into the hole. I pulled in here not really knowing what had happened,” Norma Meier said.

Meier’s ride, a 2012 Honda Civic Coupe, became collateral damage, and she said she isn’t the only one.

She said she knows at least one other driver with damage from the hole, and she’s positive there are more.

“I called the city of Raytown this morning. They indicated that they didn’t know who owned the property, but did not believe that it was the city of Raytown’s responsibility. That it was private property,” Meier said.

FOX4 also reached out the city who insisted the storm drain is owned by Taco Bell. The local eatery is a franchise location with owners based in California.

Meanwhile, a Taco Bell representative said they’re unsure of who’s responsible for fixing the hole, but they said it’s impacting the business.

A temporary plate is now covering the hole. Raytown city officials said the next step is to send a verbal and written notice to get repairs done.

They advise anyone who has damage to their cars to contact Taco Bell.

